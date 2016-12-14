FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold temperatures Monday

Monday, January 1st has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for extreme cold!

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS LIVESTREAM]

For tonight, our skies will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the middle 20s with light winds. Saturday will be a fairly decent afternoon with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the lower 40s.



[MAP: Tennessee Valley warming shelters]

Keeping an eye on Monday for some dangerously cold temps to move in... Wind chills could stay near zero for much of the morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/BrrtUc5c4u — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 29, 2017

The real cold air starts to nose its way in by Sunday morning, expect wind chill values in the single digits to lowers teens. Temps stay cold and winds will be breezy Sunday with highs in the lower 30s, a couple flurries are possible in the evening.



[READ MORE: Huntsville's Downtown Rescue Mission offering warm meal, place to stay]

That snow that we were talking about for Sunday has pushed to the south! Still could see some flurries on Sunday, but no accumulation expected! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/cDwOKwVtdU — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 29, 2017

New Year’s Day morning will be absolutely frigid, wind chill values will be near zero if not below zero! Blustery northerly winds will persist throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. A Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued for both Sunday and Monday nights with the cold air staying put through next week.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48