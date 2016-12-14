Expect a hot and muggy Sunday

Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast this afternoon but rain chances are a bit more widespread tomorrow.

A few strong storms with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are possible.

Cloud cover will also be much higher on Sunday.

But on the bright side, higher rain chances will keep us out of the triple digits for the heat index on Sunday.

It will still feel warm and muggy with temperatures around 90.

