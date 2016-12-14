Eric: Wind chills overnight in the teens, single digits

Mostly clear skies will remain overnight with a northerly breeze keeping things on the chilly side.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wind chill values by Sunday morning will be in the single digits to lower teens.

Sunday will be less blustery and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 30s. Some early sunshine will give way to a bit more cloud cover through the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the teens to lower 20s.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Tuesday for the potential of seeing accumulating snowfall. Right now, we are keeping an eye on an approaching clipper system that will move through early Thursday morning.

Rain will turn over to snow by early morning starting in NW Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee and will be moving eastward throughout the day. Looking at available moisture, some accumulation is possible.

Behind the clipper is a blast of cold air with low temperatures falling into the single digits by Wednesday morning with blustery NW winds. Highs will only be in the 20s in the afternoon.

Temps will bounce back into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be mild with highs in the upper 50s and a chance of isolated rain showers.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48