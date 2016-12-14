Eric: Warmer this weekend; widespread rain Monday

Fair skies will stick around through the rest of your Friday night with temperatures falling quickly after sunset. Clouds will start to increase late tonight with low temperatures falling around 30 degrees.

Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s. Make some outdoor plans.

Our temperatures continue to warm into Sunday with highs making it into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

It will get much WARMER by the weekend... I promise! @alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/TWphnD7fGh — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 18, 2018

We continue to track a cold front sweeping through early Monday morning bring widespread rainfall and even some isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of ¼” to ¾” are possible with no severe weather expected.

The pattern stays dry and quiet heading into next week with highs in the middle 50s.

