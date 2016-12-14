Eric: Warm this weekend; arctic front next week

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for your Friday evening with low temperatures in the lower 40s. Expect some patchy fog to form after midnight tonight.

Skies will start mostly cloudy and eventually will clear by Saturday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

40s and more fog are expected by Sunday morning with more sunshine and even warmer temps arriving by Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be unseasonably warm with highs near 70 degrees and increasing cloud cover. A late rain shower cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with an arctic cold front moving through, soaking rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. The arctic front along with a dip in the jet stream will allow some very cold air to pour in from the north. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 40s. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s with low temps in the teens possible by next weekend… hello winter!

