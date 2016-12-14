Eric: Unseasonably warm temps again Sunday

Following a beautiful Saturday afternoon in late January we will gradually see a few more clouds moving in late tonight.

Into the overnight hours with low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will be unseasonably warm again with temperatures making it into the middle 60s thanks to mostly sunny skies and southerly winds.

And the South looks a little more "South-like" on this Saturday in January! Temps are roughly 15° warmer today in most spots, more 60s Sunday too! #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/HwARGBQJlx — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 20, 2018

Winds will start to pick up by late Sunday evening with increasing clouds and temperatures falling only to the lower 50s.

A cold front will bring widespread rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms starting as early as your Monday morning commute.

The rain could be heavy at times and will last throughout the day, expect a ¼” to ¾” of rainfall with some greater accumulation toward the Shoals.

Right now, the severe threat looks low, but an isolated storm or two could have some gusty winds with it.

Once the front moves through Monday night temps will cool into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning and winds will be breezy through the afternoon.

The rest of the forecast stays above average in the 50s with dry skies.

