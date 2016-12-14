Eric: Tropical Depression Nate leaving; rain chances dropping

Tropical Depression Nate will continue to exit the Tennessee Valley Sunday evening.

Nate has been downgraded to a depression. Weakening faster than forecast. Our wind gusts will likely remain below 35 mph — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 8, 2017

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will start to taper off as the evening progresses.

Rain chances will start to decrease as the lows head further north. We will keep some spotty, light showers in the forecast for the overnight hours along with the overcast skies.

Monday will be a warm day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the middle 80s with scattered rain and storms developing into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday also bring a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as a wave of energy moves in from the west.

The rest of the week stays above average with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Isolated rain showers can pop up on Wednesday and Thursday.

