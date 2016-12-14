Eric: Tracking another round of overnight storms

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of Monday afternoon with warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms look to redevelop into our later evening and overnight hours, heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are possible but it does not look to be widespread.

Tuesday will be another day where umbrellas are needed as the strong cold front stalls over the Tennessee Valley, expect more scattered rain and storms with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be much cooler as winds shift to the NW, lingering showers are possible throughout the day into Thursday early morning.

High pressure builds in by Friday leaving us more “fall-like” with cool temps and drier skies, Veterans Day weekend looks to be mostly dry with a chance of rain on Sunday.

