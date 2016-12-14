Eric: Sunny start to your workweek

Mostly clear skies will stay through the overnight hours with chilly low temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Monday looks to be a beautiful afternoon with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front will move through Monday night and will knock down high temperatures for election day Tuesday, we should be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and quiet with highs staying in the mid-40s.

Temps will warm into the 50s by Thursday.

An upper-level disturbance could bring isolated rain changing to flurries late Thursday night into Friday.

Next weekend will be very mild, with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

