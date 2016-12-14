Eric: Snow possible Tuesday

Cloud cover will start to increase as we head through the evening hours of your Sunday with a few flurries possible. Lows will again fall into the teens to lower 20s by Monday morning.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday looks to be quite nice with high temperatures near average in the middle to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning a clipper system will move in from the west.

Light snowfall will begin in NW Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee around midnight and continue to move eastward through the morning hours. Snowfall accumulation at this time looks to be on the lighter side, but any snow that does fall will stick to the roads and cause some potentially hazardous driving conditions. Exact accumulations are too hard to tell at this point given current model guidance. Our confidence in accumulating snowfall is low to moderate.

Behind the clipper system a blast of very cold air and strong winds will follow. Wind chill values will likely be below zero by Wednesday morning.

Warmer air will slowly make its way back into the Tennessee Valley by Friday with highs near 50 degrees. Next weekend looks quite warm with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance of scattered rain showers Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48