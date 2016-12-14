Eric: Snow possible next week

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us as we head into the overnight hours with chilly temperatures in the mid-20s.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS LIVESTREAM]

Skies will clear out quickly by early Tuesday morning with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will stay below average in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Cooler air sticks around on Wednesday with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A few scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday but accumulation should be light.

Next weekend looks quite chilly with a few rain showers for Sunday New Year’s Eve that could turn over to light snow showers.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48