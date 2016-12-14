Eric: Snow flurries in the extended forecast

Clouds will continue to move in from the west throughout the evening hours leaving us partly cloudy for the Supermoon, lows will be in the mid-40s.

Monday will be warm and breezy with highs near 70 degrees, cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day.

An arctic cold front will bring rain showers into NW Alabama after the midnight hour and progress eastward throughout the day.

Rainfall could be heavy at times and most models are indicating the potential for at least an inch of rain by the time the front moves east and rain ends late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a much cooler day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday highs will stay in the middle 40s, a few showers and maybe even flurries are possible on Friday into Saturday.

