Eric: Freeze Warning in effect overnight

FREEZE WARNING in effect through 8 a.m. Monday.

Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, with mostly clear skies.

Despite a chilly start, Monday will shape up to be a nice day, with seasonable high temps in the middle 50s and lots of sunshine.

Monday night will be chilly again with clear skies and lows falling into the mid-30s.

Expect slightly warmer weather Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60.

Wednesday will be cooler, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Thanksgiving will be comfortable with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Black Friday shopping weather is ideal with highs in the low 60s.

All in all, the pattern stays quiet and dry through the week and holiday travel should not be impacted by the weather.

