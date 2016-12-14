Eric: Seasonal Weather for Monday

Abundant sunshine and mild temperatures will start off your work and school week, highs will be seasonal in the middle 50s.

Clouds will move in overnight as a weak cold front moves through, a few flurries are possible to our north into middle Tennessee.

Election Day Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cool with highs only in the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be a similar day with lots of sunshine and more 40s. Thursday will be a touch warmer with highs back in the middle 50s, another front pushes through Thursday into Friday bringing a chance of showers and flurries.

Next weekend looks very mild with temperatures in the upper 50s.

