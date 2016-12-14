Brad: Scattered rain to continue Monday evening

Scattered rain will continue as we head through your Monday evening hours and will eventually become more isolated overnight.

Cloud cover will linger overnight keeping our temperatures from falling too much. We should wake up in the lower 40s with a few isolated rain showers.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday with temperatures above average in the middle to upper 50s.

Some very mild air will move in from the south for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered rain showers are possible both days.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in Friday along with some cooler temps in the lower 50s. Right now, early model indications are keeping the possibility of rain turning over to snow Friday into Saturday. Please keep checking in for updates.

Cold air continues to settle in for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

