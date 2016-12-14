Eric: Scattered rain showers possible overnight

Skies will become mostly cloudy for Sunday evening with low temps staying mild in the lower to middle 60s.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

A few scattered rain showers will pop up overnight through your morning commute hours. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible tonight, mainly into NW Alabama and Middle Tennessee, but they could produce some gusty winds and small hail.

Monday will be warm again with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day.

Tuesday is our best chance of seeing any widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front makes its way in from the NW.

Temps fall into the lower 60s by Wednesday with lingering rain chances, high pressure builds in late Thursday and will leave us with more quiet weather as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48