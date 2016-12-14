Eric: Rain will taper off overnight

Rain showers will slowly taper off from west to east tonight as the cold front pushes through.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Some slow clearing will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak.

Sunday will start off with a little bit of sunshine but clouds will quickly move in by late morning. Highs will be warm in the lower 60s.

More moisture will make its way into the Tennessee Valley by Sunday night bringing in a chance of seeing a few very isolated rain showers.

Monday will start off mild with morning temps in the upper 50s. Skies should stay mostly cloudy with highs in the lowers 70s.

Warm air surges into north Alabama by Tuesday with a few communities seeing highs near 80 degrees!

A cold front will again make its way through Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing rain showers and even a few thunderstorms, this will carry over into your Thursday as well.

The long-term trend is very warm with temperatures staying well above average.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48