Eric: Rain starting to move back into the Valley

Cloud cover will continue to move in this evening with light, scattered rain showers expected through the night.
Showers will end around midnight with low temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 50s.
A couple showers could start off your President’s Day Monday and skies will stay mostly cloudy, high temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the lower 70s.
Tuesday’s high-temperature record could be in jeopardy with highs in the upper 70s, a few 80s could even be seen with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through Wednesday night will bring rain showers and a few thunderstorms, these showers will linger into Thursday as well.
A nice end to the week for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
More scattered rain is likely Saturday and Sunday.
