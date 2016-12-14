Eric: Rain starting to move back into the Valley

Cloud cover will continue to move in this evening with light, scattered rain showers expected through the night.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Showers will end around midnight with low temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 50s.

A couple showers could start off your President’s Day Monday and skies will stay mostly cloudy, high temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the lower 70s.

Tuesday’s high-temperature record could be in jeopardy with highs in the upper 70s, a few 80s could even be seen with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night will bring rain showers and a few thunderstorms, these showers will linger into Thursday as well.

A nice end to the week for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

More scattered rain is likely Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48