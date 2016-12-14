Eric: Rain showers to end as cold front continues to move in

Rain showers will come to an end as the cold front continue to move east this afternoon, behind the front will be breezy northwesterly winds and falling temperatures.

Clear skies overnight tonight will allow temps to fall into the 20s, wind chill values could even be in the teens in spots by Thursday morning. Thursday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably cool day with highs in the lower 50s.

Soaking rainfall moved in overnight, most spots picked up close to an inch of rainfall... showers will move out by mid-morning. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/hCNeYKcmhB — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) February 7, 2018

Friday is one of the best-looking days in the forecast with high temps in the lower 60s and early sunshine, a few isolated rain showers are possible after sunset.

Combined with today's rain and the showers/storms from Friday through Sunday, we will see upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain! Keep that umbrella handy this weekend! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/gUriI9tpmt — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 7, 2018

This weekend will be on the soggy side with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 60s. The long-term trend seems to be a warmer one with a few more chances of rain and storms.

