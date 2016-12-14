Eric: Rain overnight into Sunday

Rain showers will become more widespread through the evening and overnight hours with skies staying overcast and lows only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another wave of rainfall will move in early Sunday morning, by the afternoon half an inch to an inch of rainfall will be possible.

Showers will end by the early afternoon hours with clearing skies to follow, high temps will be mild with in the middle to upper 50s.

The week will start of quiet with sunny skies expected through Wednesday, temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Rain showers will move in Thursday and carry over into Friday, a few snowflakes can mix in Friday as temperatures fall into the upper 30s… no snow accumulation is expected.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s Saturday.

