Eric: Rain chances start Sunday night

Skies stay mostly clear for your Friday night with temps falling quickly after sunset this evening, morning temps will be near 50 degrees.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny with cloud cover gradually increasing throughout the day, temps stay well above average in the lower 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temps near 60 degrees.

Sunday will stay warm with a high of 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Rain will start to move into northwest Alabama late Sunday night.

Heavy rainfall arrives early Monday morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible but the main threat will be locally heavy rainfall. Early model runs are suggesting 1 to 3 inches of rain through Monday night.

Temps will be cooler and the clearing start by Tuesday. Expect high temps in the middle 60s.

