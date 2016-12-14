Eric: Rain chances on Sunday

Skies will begin to clear as we head through your Friday evening with temperatures falling quickly in the upper 20s.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be very comfortable in the middle 50s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s.

Rain showers will move into the Shoals and NW Alabama by early morning and continue to spread eastward throughout the day. Skies will be cloudy and highs will be in the lower 50s. Rain showers should end by Sunday evening with rainfall totals near ½ inch in most communities.

Temperatures will be back into the lower 60s by Monday with scattered rain chances.

Tuesday will also be mild with some rain showers throughout the day.

Temperatures look to stay above average and mild for the rest of next week, but rain looks likely again by Friday.

