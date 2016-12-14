Eric: Rain and thunderstorms expected to continue throughout Tue - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Eric: Rain and thunderstorms expected to continue throughout Tuesday

By Eric Burke, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(WAFF) -

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon on Tuesday bringing some moderate to heavy rainfall at times, thunder, and some breezy wind gusts. 

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Localized flooding is possible in a few spots that saw heavy rainfall over the weekend from Tropical Storm Nate. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Monday, mainly due to more cloud cover, but the humidity will stay right around the same. 

Our best chance for storms will be before 4 p.m. and then we will see them start to taper off as we move into the evening. Wednesday brings a small chance at some showers, but overall, we will stay warm and humid, with partly cloudy skies. air.

By the afternoon Wednesday, a cold front will push through our area shifting winds to the northwest and that will bring in a little bit of relief from that humid air, skies will continue to clear as well.

The remainder of the week looks much more comfortable and sunny, despite temperatures staying about 5 degrees above normal. An early look at the weekend shows more sun, heat, and a return of the humidity!

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly