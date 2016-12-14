Eric: Rain and thunderstorms expected to continue throughout Tuesday

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon on Tuesday bringing some moderate to heavy rainfall at times, thunder, and some breezy wind gusts.

Localized flooding is possible in a few spots that saw heavy rainfall over the weekend from Tropical Storm Nate. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Monday, mainly due to more cloud cover, but the humidity will stay right around the same.

Our best chance for storms will be before 4 p.m. and then we will see them start to taper off as we move into the evening. Wednesday brings a small chance at some showers, but overall, we will stay warm and humid, with partly cloudy skies. air.

Expect some periodic downpours through late morning... slow down on the roadways. Another chance of thunderstorms develops into the afternoon hours. Update on @waff48 at Noon. pic.twitter.com/WBPc3N4qcb — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) October 10, 2017

By the afternoon Wednesday, a cold front will push through our area shifting winds to the northwest and that will bring in a little bit of relief from that humid air, skies will continue to clear as well.

The remainder of the week looks much more comfortable and sunny, despite temperatures staying about 5 degrees above normal. An early look at the weekend shows more sun, heat, and a return of the humidity!

