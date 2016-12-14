Eric: Partly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon

Skies will gradually clear this afternoon leaving us partly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine, however, breezy winds from the northeast will keep temperatures cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Overnight low temperatures will be on the chilly side in the middle 30s, clouds will move in from the east with a few very isolated rain showers possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

The cold front continues to move east throughout the Tennessee Valley this morning and it has some chilly temperatures behind it! Grab that coat before you leave the house this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/bfYp6Q9KiA — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 12, 2018

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with mild air returning, highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, will be warm in the 60s but rain showers will be on and off throughout the day along with a chance of seeing a few thunderstorms.

Seeing a little bit of freezing rain and/or sleet in northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee this AM on The #FirstAlert Doppler. Shouldn't amount to much. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/QawdSzmwi3 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 12, 2018

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s, a few more showers are likely with light accumulations expected. A cold front will move in Friday bring more rounds of showers and thunderstorms, temps will fall into the middle 50s on Saturday as a result but we should stay dry.

We are waking up to some cooler temperatures out there today. Temperatures are into the low to mid-30s for many of us, with some spots dealing with wind chill values into the 20s! You’ll need a heavier coat this morning.

