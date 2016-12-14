Eric: Overnight threat of severe weather

Still tracking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms that is expected to enter NW Alabama around 10 p.m. to midnight tonight.

This line of storms will can produce strong/severe winds, localized flooding and even isolated weak tornadoes.

Please be weather aware tonight as this system moves in. The line will progress eastward and should weaken a bit as it moves along the I-65 corridor.

Rain and storms will end by mid-morning and skies will be mostly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. More scattered rain is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tuesday looks to be a very nice day with highs near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Our threat for more rain and storms goes up again Wednesday and Thursday, some strong to severe storms are possible along with very heavy rainfall.

This is still several days out and we continue to monitor the threat of severe weather.

Friday and next weekend look to be a bit cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

