Eric: Overnight lows near 30

Breezy northwest winds will begin to taper off after sunset Tuesday evening and skies will gradually clear out overnight. Low temperatures will be quite chilly with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be seasonably cool with high temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees thanks to northwest winds, abundant sunshine is expected through the day. A very cold night is in store for Wednesday with lows again falling into the 20s. Freezing fog is a possibility in the valleys.

Thursday and Friday will be mild with highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers could begin to pop up by late Friday night.

The weekend brings our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms, but model guidance is having a hard time figuring out the timing and intensity of this system. Right now, rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. When does the rain end on Sunday is the big question.

Slightly cooler air follows heading into next week.

