Eric: Overnight lows in upper 20s; weekend rain possible

It’s a mild afternoon across north Alabama with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few passing clouds are likely this evening. Otherwise, the rest of the afternoon and evening look mild.

Another chilly night is on tap with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday are looking even warmer with highs climbing back up near 60 by Friday afternoon. More clouds will make their way into the Valley as moisture returns on Friday.

We have a warm stretch of weather over the next 8 days or so, however signs point to the potential of a major arctic blast for next Friday... Stay tuned! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/t0d5HQbcuB — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 24, 2018

Rain chances will increase this weekend ahead of our next cold front. A wave of energy brings scattered showers and storms to the forecast late Saturday. By sunrise on Sunday the cold front will be moving in and bringing .5” or more rain into most backyards across north Alabama.

The temperature swing will not be too dramatic behind this front, but highs will fall back into the 40s and 50s early next week.

