Brandon: Windy with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s

Yesterday’s storms pushed in ahead of a cold front that made its way through the Valley through the overnight last night. You will definitely notice the changes that it brought, as temperatures are around 15-20 degrees colder behind the cold front.

This morning we are into the upper 30s and low 40s, with a brisk northwest wind. What west northwest wind will continue to stay on the breezy side of things throughout the day today. Expect it to stay between 10 to 15 mph throughout the day with occasional gusts of 20-25 mph.

Cold front is moving through along the I-65 corridor at the moment, winds shifting NW and drier air settling in. #alwx pic.twitter.com/c82mWZRA6a — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 23, 2018

There will be some passing cloud cover in and out of the area today, but I anticipate some sunshine today as well, with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

The real effects of the cold front won't fully be felt until overnight tonight and into early Wednesday. With clear skies and calming wind, we will likely fall back into the mid to upper 20s. Looks like Thursday morning will be very similar as well.

After today, our temperatures look to warm day by day, climbing towards the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday! It should be a great week to get your car washed! This weekend is when things become a little more unsettled.

Still keeping an eye on Saturday and Sunday for our round of storms and rain. We’ll continue to monitor it and give you the First Alert if there is anything you need to know!

