Eric: Overnight lows could drop below 40

Skies will be mostly clear again tonight with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Frost could form in some low-lying areas.

Thursday will be an absolutely beautiful October day with high temperatures near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

We start tracking another cold front that will move through Friday afternoon into the evening, some of this rain will linger through early Saturday. Behind the cold front is another surge of colder air. Expect low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night to fall into the low to mid-30s. Areas of widespread frost are likely. Temps look to stay cool early next week with sunny and dry conditions.

