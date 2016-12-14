Eric: Overcast skies and scattered showers with areas of mist and drizzle

Overcast skies will remain in place for the rest of the afternoon with areas of mist and drizzle. Rain showers will be scattered in nature through the evening commute hours with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 50s.

Overnight through early Wednesday morning will be the window for the heaviest rainfall and any isolated thunderstorms, some of this heavy rainfall can carry over into the Wednesday morning commute to work and school, expect some ponding on the roadways and pockets of poor visibility.

Rain showers will taper off by the early afternoon with most spots seeing 1” to 2”+ of rainfall, skies will slowly clear and winds will be breezy through the evening.

Thursday will be a touch cooler in the temperature department but our skies will be mostly sunny, the same thing for Friday with even warmer temps and a chance of a late isolated rain shower.

This weekend does look to be a little soggy with rain showers likely both Saturday and Sunday, rain accumulations of over 2 inches cannot be ruled out.

