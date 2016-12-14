Eric: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps Sunday

Skies will become mostly cloudy by late Saturday evening with low temperatures only falling into the low to mid-40s, so no frost is expected.

Early cloud cover will slow the warming process for Sunday with temps on making it near 60 degrees by lunchtime, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A weak cold front could trigger a very isolated rain shower or two for Sunday evening, although most communities will stay dry.

Temps again fall into the mid-40s for Sunday night into Monday with some clearing in our skies.

Monday will be a very nice November day with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

The pattern looks to stay quiet through mid-week before a few weak disturbances move into the Tennessee Valley, isolated rain is possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another stronger cold front moves in Friday bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms, temps will cool a bit behind the front and skies will clear by Saturday.

The timing and strength of this front are still a bit uncertain.

