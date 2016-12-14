Eric: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the remainder of Tuesday

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible.

Temps will stay mild overnight with lows only falling into the lower 50s, more fog is likely through the morning commute with scattered rain moving in as well.

Valentine’s Day Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the lower 60s, umbrellas will be needed as rain showers and isolated thunderstorms continue throughout the day and into the evening hours.

Fog & mist along with low clouds are making this a very dreary Tuesday morning. Don't expect to see much sunshine today! #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/pv3hZbXsqB — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) February 13, 2018

By Thursday morning, most communities will see ¼” to ½” of rainfall. Thursday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 70s, skies look to stay cloudy and a few showers are possible.

A cold front will make its way through Friday and will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley, temps will cool into the lower 50s and thick clouds stay in place behind the front leaving us with a rather dismal Saturday.

