Brad: More unseasonably warm temps ahead

Skies stay mostly clear through the evening hours of your Tuesday with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day with high temperatures near 70 degrees and increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Winds could be breezy at times out of the south.

On Thursday a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley bringing scattered rain showers, accumulation is expected to be light. Cooler air filters in behind the front on Friday as skies continue to clear out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Next weekend looks to be very nice for early December with dry skies and highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures continue to warm into next week.

