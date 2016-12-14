Eric: More soaking rain showers Monday

More soaking rain showers will move in from the south tonight, overnight and into your Monday morning commute.

Lows will fall into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning with showers ending around mid to late morning, up to one inch of additional rainfall is possible.

Skies will clear by Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. By late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning another system will bring heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, this will continue through Wednesday into Thursday.

A FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday morning with numerous thunderstorms expected, some could be on the strong side and produce very heavy rainfall.

Widespread flooding does not look likely, but some spots could see some higher water if the rain is particularly heavy.

Things will quiet down by Friday with clearing skies and cooler highs in the upper 50s.

Next weekend should be sunny and dry with highs in the 60s.

