Eric: Moderate rainfall will continue to form with very muggy conditions

The stalled cold front is finally starting to move through the Shoals and NW Alabama at the noon hour.

A line of light to moderate rainfall will continue to form along the front, skies will stay overcast with very muggy conditions.

A few spotty showers can linger behind the front due to the still saturated airmass, but winds will start shifting to the north and temps will gradually start to fall through the evening with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Line of showers still slowly moving through along the cold front. Some spots in Morgan. Madison & Jackson Counties are seeing some heavy downpours. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/inf8qIBiYy — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) November 7, 2017

Isolated rain will stay in the forecast for Wednesday with cooler high temps in the middle 50s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Skies start to clear following some showers early Thursday morning, high pressure builds in by Friday leaving us with very nice November weather with sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.

Veteran’s Day looks sunny & dry with a couple showers popping up by Sunday.

