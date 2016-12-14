Eric: Mild temperatures through the weekend

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for your Saturday evening, with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

More sunshine is expected Sunday with very mild December temperatures in the upper 60s. Temps will only fall into the upper 40s overnight with just a few clouds to view the supermoon.

Monday will be even warmer with increasing clouds and high temperatures near 70 degrees.

An arctic cold front will plow through the Tennessee Valley bringing rain to NW Alabama as early as 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Soaking rain showers will push through during the day Tuesday with most communities picking up an inch of rainfall, the severe threat still looks minimal.

Behind the front a few showers will linger into Wednesday, high temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s.

Colder air continues to move in for the rest of the week with highs forecasted to be in the lower 40s, with lows dropping into the 20s.

