Eric: Midweek cold front will bring rain, storms

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of your Monday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Tuesday’s high-temperature record could be in jeopardy with highs in the upper 70s, a few 80s could even be seen with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night, bringing rain showers and a few thunderstorms. These showers will linger into Thursday as well.

A nice end to the week for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

More scattered rain is likely Saturday and Sunday.

