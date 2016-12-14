Eric: Isolated showers possible tonight

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for your Saturday evening with a very isolated shower chance, especially into NW Alabama.

Low temperatures stay mild in the lower 60s with patchy, dense fog in spots.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with some eventual sunshine in the afternoon. High temps stay unseasonably warm in the lower 80s.

Sunday night into your Monday morning commute will be mild and muggy again, with a few isolated rain showers can start off your work and school week.

Rain chances start to increase by Tuesday as a cold front will drop in from the north, scattered rain and storms are likely and will carry over into Wednesday as well.

Temperatures are going to fall back below average by Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

