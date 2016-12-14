Eric: Heavy rainfall moving into the Valley

A strong cold front will bring widespread, heavy rainfall through the Tennessee Valley late Sunday through Monday afternoon.

Some models are suggesting 2” to 3”+ of rainfall by tomorrow afternoon.

Monday morning’s commute may be a difficult one with heavy rain and poor visibility likely in spots, slow down and allow some extra time to get to work or school.

Skies will be overcast Monday with high temps in the upper 60s, skies will clear rapidly behind the cold front and temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will feel more fall-like with comfortable high temperatures in the middle 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Keep an eye on our low temperatures as we head into the work week and into next weekend.

Another cold front moves in late Friday and could bring us our first frost of the season by next weekend.

