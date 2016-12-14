Eric: Heavy rain expected Sunday

Cloud cover will continue to move in throughout the evening and overnight hours with low temps falling into the mid-30s.

Rain showers will begin in NW Alabama early Sunday morning. Umbrellas will be needed heading out the door to church or breakfast.

Rain will move eastward through the morning and could be heavy at times. Skies will be overcast with cool highs near 50 degrees.

Most communities should see ¼” to ½” of rainfall.

Showers should start to taper off after sunset with mild low temps in the upper 40s.

Monday will also be cloudy but warm with highs in the 60s. A few isolated rain showers are possible.

Tuesday has a better chance of seeing some scattered rainfall with an isolated thunderstorm or two, highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Rain sticks around Tuesday night into Wednesday with showers ending Wednesday evening.

We do need the rainfall because we have been quite dry lately. Rain accumulation from Sunday through Wednesday could be 2-3”.

Dry air and sunshine will return by Thursday with even more rain possible Friday and Saturday.

