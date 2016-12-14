Eric: Heat index could near 100°

We will stay warm and humid throughout your Monday as temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s across the area.

While we might see a few breaks in the clouds, we will generally stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain and storm chances will pick up as we move through the afternoon.

Expect heat index values to flirt with the 100° mark.

Rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday presents us with the best chance of some rain and numerous thunderstorms. Some could potentially be on the stronger side.

By Wednesday we will start to clear up a little bit, but we will still hold onto a chance for some more showers and storms.

However, that’s when we’ll start to feel a little bit of a change as humidity begins to drop.

From there it should be a sunny and warm end to the week!

