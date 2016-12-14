Eric: Frost Advisory in effect overnight

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for NW Alabama including Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville and Moulton from 2-8 a.m. Sunday.

Skies will start to clear late Saturday night and temperatures will fall quickly into the lower to middle 30s, sensitive vegetation should be brought indoors if possible and pets should not be left outside.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with high temperatures staying well below average, high temps will only be in the middle 50s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with morning temperatures in the middle 30s.

Sunny skies will be the story of Monday but temperatures will again only make it into the lower 60s.

Halloween Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with temperatures falling into the low 50s for trick or treating.

Rain chances look to increase by Wednesday through next weekend with more seasonal temperatures back into the 70s.

