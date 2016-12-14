Eric: Frigid temps stick around through weekend; lows in 20s

Snowfall will leave northeast Alabama by 9p.m. tonight with very cold air to follow along with clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Travel may be difficult with areas of patchy black ice possible, especially in areas that saw snow earlier today followed by some afternoon melting. Saturday will be a cold and blustery day with highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies, gusty northerly winds will keep wind chill values in the 20s to lower 30s.



Skies stay mostly clear for Saturday night with more teens possible by Sunday morning. Lighter winds will leave us with a sunny, but cool Sunday.

Temps will be back into the middle 50s by Monday before another cold front will knock down temperatures into the 40s for election day Tuesday. The rest of the forecast stays below average and dry.

