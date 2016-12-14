Eric: Frigid temps ahead; snow possible for start of 2018

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight tonight with very cold air settling in.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS LIVESTREAM]

Wind chill values will be in the teens by Wednesday morning. There is a slight chance our southern counties could see a wintry mix and even some light ice accumulation overnight as a weak disturbance moves in.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and even some ice possible overnight for our southern counties. Accumulation should be light but your AM commute could be #slippery! #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/xD3vrvs1oQ — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) December 26, 2017

Wednesday will be a very cold and raw day with breezy winds and highs near 40 degrees, although it will feel more like 20s with the wind chill.

An isolated sprinkle is possible Thursday with temps again in the middle 40s. Same goes for Friday but we should stay dry.

Cold air stays in place for the weekend with a chance of seeing some rain turning to snow late Sunday night. This is still very far out and not all models are seeing snow potential!

A surge of very cold arctic air moves in by New Year’s Day with wind chill values potentially in the single digits by Monday!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48