Eric: Flurries possible overnight

Sunny skies have given way to a bit more cloud cover for your Saturday evening with clearing expected overnight.

A few flurries are possible as a cold front moves through.

Sunday morning temps will be even colder with more teens in spots. Dress warmly for church or worship services.

Sunday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid-40s. Winds could be breezy at times so wind chill values will be a bit colder.

Sunday night stays mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 20s by Monday morning.

More seasonal temperatures return on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday, allowing another shot of cold air to move into the Tennessee Valley.

Highs for election day will only be in the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday stay quiet until another disturbance moves in from the north, some light precipitation is possible late Thursday evening into Friday.

