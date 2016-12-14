Eric: FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Sunday

FLOOD WATCH in effect for the entire viewing area and Tennessee Valley through 6:00 p.m. CST Sunday.

Given the heavy rainfall we have seen, conditions will remain favorable for isolated flash flooding.

FLOOD WATCH continues for the Tennessee Valley through 6 PM CST Sunday. FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Indian Creek & Paint Rock River for high river levels. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/576OlRbBp8 — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) February 10, 2018

Rainfall totals since Midnight! Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will continue through Saturday evening into Sunday. #Flooded roadways are possible, be cautious on the roads! #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/mGthybHtGV — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) February 10, 2018

Showers will lighten up a bit into early Sunday morning and will become scattered in nature. An additional ½” to 1”+ is possible in spots.

Rain will end Sunday evening leaving us with overcast skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Lingering, isolated showers could carry over to your Monday morning commute with temps in the lower 40s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the middle 50s.

Each day of your work/school week has a chance of showers/thunder, but nothing will be widespread in nature.

Thursday and Friday will be warm with highs in the 60s and more chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48