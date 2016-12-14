Eric: First 80° day of 2018 with more record warmth possible

Breezy winds will stick around this afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph. That will help us warm towards the 80-degree mark, especially along and west of I-65. Clouds are expected to build for the afternoon, which could bring a shower or two for the Sand Mountain area.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

The record high temperature for Today is 79°, set back in 1986. A better chance for isolated showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning as cloud cover continues to increase.

Rain chances move back in overnight & through Sunday. The heaviest rain looks to be into Arkansas, but NW Alabama & Middle Tennessee could see some decent rainfall too! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/InLfEJoVsD — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 20, 2018

Wednesday also looks to be very warm, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will remain high. Rain chances are possible through the day, but look best overnight into Thursday. Showers and storms look to wrap up early on Thursday as the warmth continues into the end of the workweek.

A couple rounds of rain/storms on the way over the next week.

Round 1: Wednesday night into Thursday

Round 2: Saturday night into Sunday #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/nrhwnbWEho — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 20, 2018

Late Saturday night into Sunday has a good chance of bringing some thunderstorms to the Valley, a few could even be on the stronger side as we have a setup that is favorable for severe weather.

We will continue to monitor the severe threat for the weekend as it nears.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48