Eric: Fair skies with temps in the mid-40s for Tuesday afternoon

Fair skies remain in place for the rest of your Tuesday afternoon, northerly winds are keeping temperatures on the cooler side in the middle 40s.

Skies stay clear overnight and low temperatures will fall into the middle to the upper 20s, be sure to check out the Super Blue Blood Moon at 6:15 AM CST in the west!

Wednesday looks to be milder as winds shift to the south, add some sunshine in and highs will make it into the middle 50s.

Rain moves in Thursday as a cold front slides in from the west, accumulation should be light but a few snow flurries can mix in by early Friday morning as temperatures fall.

Friday will be a chilly end to your work week with highs only in the upper 30s! More rain is expected Sunday as another front moves in.

