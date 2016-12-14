Eric: Cold front, rain chances approaching

Skies will remain mostly clear for your Thursday evening with cool low temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

Early peeks of sunshine will start your Friday with increasing cloudiness through the morning hours. Winds will be breezy by late morning with gusts over 20 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

A cold front will start to move in from the west bringing scattered rain by late Friday afternoon through the evening hours. Rain gear will be needed for high school football games. Models suggest some decent rain accumulation from 1/2 inches to 1 inches possible by the time rain ends Saturday afternoon.

A surge of cold air will follow as skies clear. A freeze is possible in spots Sunday morning with widespread frost expected, Sunday lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with below average temperatures Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50s.

Temps are in the 60s and we look quiet and dry through Halloween Tuesday, more rain will move in by Wednesday.

