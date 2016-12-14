Eric: Cold front moving in tonight

The cold front continues to push through the Tennessee Valley and temperatures continue to fall behind it.

Some pockets of light rain will linger through the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight with some patchy drizzle possible through the morning commute. Some sleet is also possible farther north into Middle Tennessee.

Skies will gradually clear with breezy and cool conditions Monday afternoon. Highs will be just below average in the lower 50s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with a chance of isolated showers, highs will be mild in the middle 60s.

Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, will be dry with highs in the upper 60s, rain and storms will pop up into the evening hours.

Rain stays in the forecast Thursday with highs back into the lower 70s!

This wet, spring-like pattern remains in place through Friday and the weekend with more rain possible but temperatures remain above average.

